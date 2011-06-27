Used 2015 BMW 2 Series M235i xDrive Consumer Reviews

calv316 , 04/28/2016 M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

On my last review I was having an issue with the front passenger power seat which the dealer (Dave Walter, Akron OH) has resolved. My car is 2 years old and works perfectly, love the sport mode. Still not a fan of run flat performance tires though, having had two flat tires and I would like to change where the USB port is (minor). I am very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend the 235i xdrive.