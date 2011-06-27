Used 2015 BMW 2 Series M235i xDrive Consumer Reviews
Update on BMW 2 series
calv316, 04/28/2016
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
On my last review I was having an issue with the front passenger power seat which the dealer (Dave Walter, Akron OH) has resolved. My car is 2 years old and works perfectly, love the sport mode. Still not a fan of run flat performance tires though, having had two flat tires and I would like to change where the USB port is (minor). I am very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend the 235i xdrive.
M performance with luxury
Spartanburg Fan, 05/26/2017
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
The car is deeply satisfying to drive.
Vroom vroom
Harshad Borgaonkar, 10/09/2019
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Bought red m235i xdrive in early 2018 cpo from local bmw dealer . It has been great so far. It’s quiet when needed and raucous when want to have fun Never owned bmw before so reliability is to be determined Love the seats, love the performance including acceleration and handling
