Used 2015 BMW 2 Series M235i xDrive Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
Update on BMW 2 series

calv316, 04/28/2016
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
On my last review I was having an issue with the front passenger power seat which the dealer (Dave Walter, Akron OH) has resolved. My car is 2 years old and works perfectly, love the sport mode. Still not a fan of run flat performance tires though, having had two flat tires and I would like to change where the USB port is (minor). I am very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend the 235i xdrive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
M performance with luxury

Spartanburg Fan, 05/26/2017
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The car is deeply satisfying to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Vroom vroom

Harshad Borgaonkar, 10/09/2019
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Bought red m235i xdrive in early 2018 cpo from local bmw dealer . It has been great so far. It’s quiet when needed and raucous when want to have fun Never owned bmw before so reliability is to be determined Love the seats, love the performance including acceleration and handling

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
