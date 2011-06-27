Used 2015 BMW 2 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
A Fun Car for Daily Driving!
If someone is concerned about maintenance costs, don't look at this type of car! The run flat tires on this car alone are about $2,000! Parts and labor can be expensive, so I suggest getting a CPO car if buying used or an extended warranty. Our car has the M Sport PKG which gives you a choice of suspension handling. Incorporating staggered tires and performance tires. Living in Arizona these tires are great. Not sure good they would be in bad weather. Trunk space for a convertible is pretty good, actually better than the hard top convertibles, because the soft top doesn't take up as much trunk space. Between the 3 series and 2 series convertible, the 2 series has 2 cubic more space. Rear seat sitting maybe a bit smaller than the 3 series, but bigger than the previous 1 series. The 2 series convertible replaces the 3 and 1 series, with the 3 series seeing an end to convertibles in 2016. I personally prefer the soft top, less moving parts and sportier looks. Some my think that the soft top would be noisier than the hard top. Frankly from driving both I really didn't notice much difference.
Avoid water in your BMW
I loved the car, at 13,000 miles, I drove thru a flooded (8"-10" deep) street ; the car stopped and locked up. After getting towed to dealer on flatbed, I was told the car had hydrolock, the engine sucked in water. The cost of new engine ... $20,000. Why would BMW design an engine with the air intake 10" off the ground ? Doesn't it rain in Germany ? I am extremely disappointed and disgusted with this sad event. Why wasn't I told of the cars sensitivity to standing water ? I'm done with BMW !
Fun ride
Picked up in Munich and drove for 2 weeks in Europe. Very fun way to get the car, but hard to wait for it to get shipped to U.S. Car is zippy and handles well. With a soft top, you get decent trunk space when top is up or down.
It’s just the perfect size
The most appealing thing about this car is what you get in its compact size. The fact that it has xDrive means you can drive it year round, even in areas that get snow (as long as you have appropriate tires). The “non-Mcar, but M-Sport package” provides sports car styling and the in-line 4 engine has enough hp and torque to give it a sporty feel but it’s not quite a sports car. The small overall size of the car is fantastic - nice and compact but not too small. It’s just the right size if you mostly drive it alone or with 2 people, as the rear seats are small - but it’s still good to be able to carry 4 passengers, if you need to. If buying used or CPO, definitely look for xenon lighting package (this car needs it), heated seats/wheel, and parking distance sensors as the rear windshield is tiny (but at least it’s glass). The one thing no one seems to mention is the small gas tank - at 13.7 gallons, you’ll find yourself filling it up pretty often, despite the fact that it gets pretty decent mileage. Interior is focused on function so it’s pretty sparse. While I wish the screen was integrated into the dash (kind of has the appearance of a small tablet mounted to the dash), it’s functional and intuitive. The base 228i doesn’t come with much, so choose your options carefully or it will add up quickly and out price itself compared to other cars in its class. But I am completely satisfied and hope to keep this car for a long time.
