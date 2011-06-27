Used 2015 BMW 2 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

A Fun Car for Daily Driving! Albert , 09/30/2018 228i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful If someone is concerned about maintenance costs, don't look at this type of car! The run flat tires on this car alone are about $2,000! Parts and labor can be expensive, so I suggest getting a CPO car if buying used or an extended warranty. Our car has the M Sport PKG which gives you a choice of suspension handling. Incorporating staggered tires and performance tires. Living in Arizona these tires are great. Not sure good they would be in bad weather. Trunk space for a convertible is pretty good, actually better than the hard top convertibles, because the soft top doesn't take up as much trunk space. Between the 3 series and 2 series convertible, the 2 series has 2 cubic more space. Rear seat sitting maybe a bit smaller than the 3 series, but bigger than the previous 1 series. The 2 series convertible replaces the 3 and 1 series, with the 3 series seeing an end to convertibles in 2016. I personally prefer the soft top, less moving parts and sportier looks. Some my think that the soft top would be noisier than the hard top. Frankly from driving both I really didn't notice much difference. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Avoid water in your BMW JerO , 07/27/2016 228i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 14 people found this review helpful I loved the car, at 13,000 miles, I drove thru a flooded (8"-10" deep) street ; the car stopped and locked up. After getting towed to dealer on flatbed, I was told the car had hydrolock, the engine sucked in water. The cost of new engine ... $20,000. Why would BMW design an engine with the air intake 10" off the ground ? Doesn't it rain in Germany ? I am extremely disappointed and disgusted with this sad event. Why wasn't I told of the cars sensitivity to standing water ? I'm done with BMW !

Fun ride Colleen , 04/04/2018 228i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Picked up in Munich and drove for 2 weeks in Europe. Very fun way to get the car, but hard to wait for it to get shipped to U.S. Car is zippy and handles well. With a soft top, you get decent trunk space when top is up or down.