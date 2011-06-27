Used 2010 BMW 1 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
MY 2010 BMW 135i Coupe
This is my 4th BMW since 2001 and by far my least favorite. This is due to the fact that it took a year to get my car running properly. There are major issues with the fuel pump and turbos that require either software upgrades or complete replacement. There are 2 class action lawsuits dealing with this issue which has caused the value of my car to drop over 10 grand in just 1 year. I also had multiple paint issues that have finally been made right and my car now looks like it should have at delivery a year ago. I blame the dealership for this and for not standing behind the car in the beginning. It's too bad that not all BMW dealerships are created equal. Also, the fuel mileage is poor!
Lots of engine for such a small car!!!
The result is a truly impressive power-to-weight ratio. BMW used their time-tested inline six, with bulletproof reliability and hits it out of the park. I also tested a new, 2015 Audi A3 and the 128i still runs circles around it. Where else can you get Porsche Boxster performance for under $30,000? Nowhere...that's where! If this car cannot get your blood boiling.....you're already DEAD.
Bach, Beethoven & Brahms...
... are moaning in their graves at the standard sound system. It lacks power, the little speakers in the doors sound like transistor radios, and the player always defaults to radio, so you get a blast of static or commercial noise whenever you start the car or eject a CD. (Last year's standard system included 10 speakers; in 2010 I count six.) The weak dollar apparently has caused BMW also to eliminate last year's standard moonroof. So the price point has been maintained, but you get less car. That said, it is a sharp little machine, my first BMW.
Have had it a month
Was very surprised to find that this vehicle had enough room for me, considering a 40 inch inseam. And I mean, no cramping at all. that being said, this is my 4th BMW since 1985 - Have liked them all. Have strayed over the years, but everytime I come back to BMW I know why. There's just something different about them. Perhaps that's why they are called the ultimate driving machine :)
Better than a bloated 3 series!
Do you miss the 3 series of old? Tired of driving a sporty Buick? The 128i will reconnect you with what driving a BMW is suppose to be: Awesome! Six years later, I still love this car. Great car to drive--some problems with the stereo interface and other electronics. Not planning on trading it in any time soon.
