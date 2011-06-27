  1. Home
Used 2003 Bentley Continental R Mulliner Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Continental
5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(100%)
1.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$33,975 - $69,958
Used Continental for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
car window falling apart

SM, 12/29/2019
R Mulliner 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

car window falling apart. Over $5000 to fix

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles