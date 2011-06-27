2003 Bentley Continental Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Lots of torque, luxurious trappings inside, celebrity curb appeal.
- Other cars offer more for less money.
Other years
Used Continental for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
A stylish and exclusive coupe, the Continental has tons of power and luxury, but there are better ways to spend hard-earned cash.
2003 Highlights
After a slight restyle in 1998, the Continental has remained largely unchanged -- just the way Bentley customers like it. Minor cosmetic enhancements include restyled bumpers with massive air intakes, and a slightly revised grille. For 2003 Bentley adds a cosmetic Final Series edition to the R Mulliner model. The standard Continental R as well as the Le Mans and T styles have been dropped for 2003.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Bentley Continental.
Most helpful consumer reviews
TOADY,04/26/2003
I had this car for about 3 months now and Im obsessed! The car handles great, rides like a cloud.
SM,12/29/2019
R Mulliner 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A)
car window falling apart. Over $5000 to fix
Features & Specs
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 4000 rpm
