Consumer Rating
(2)
2003 Bentley Continental Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of torque, luxurious trappings inside, celebrity curb appeal.
  • Other cars offer more for less money.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A stylish and exclusive coupe, the Continental has tons of power and luxury, but there are better ways to spend hard-earned cash.

2003 Highlights

After a slight restyle in 1998, the Continental has remained largely unchanged -- just the way Bentley customers like it. Minor cosmetic enhancements include restyled bumpers with massive air intakes, and a slightly revised grille. For 2003 Bentley adds a cosmetic Final Series edition to the R Mulliner model. The standard Continental R as well as the Le Mans and T styles have been dropped for 2003.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Bentley Continental.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(50%)
3.0
2 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

SWEET CAR
TOADY,04/26/2003
I had this car for about 3 months now and Im obsessed! The car handles great, rides like a cloud.
car window falling apart
SM,12/29/2019
R Mulliner 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A)
car window falling apart. Over $5000 to fix
See all 2 reviews of the 2003 Bentley Continental
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Bentley Continental features & specs

Used 2003 Bentley Continental Overview

The Used 2003 Bentley Continental is offered in the following submodels: Continental Coupe, Continental R Mulliner. Available styles include R Mulliner 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A), and R Final Series 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A).

