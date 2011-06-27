  1. Home
Used 2002 Bentley Continental R Mulliner Consumer Reviews

5.0
Al's Bent

Al Edmond, 08/04/2002
Its been the greastest car i have ever owned, i get looks from everyone and the girls just come and run to me when im in it.

