Used 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Sedan Consumer Reviews

This is a great automobile. I had the '06 model before this. The '09 is markedly superior. Fairly quiet for a twin turbo 12 cyl.

Libra_2009 , 07/24/2009

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my third Bentley and this one has to be my favorite! It has amazing handling as it should. The headrests dvd systems make the car more lovable! I will definitely be keeping this one for a while.