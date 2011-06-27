  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
1990 Audi V8 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Audi V8 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,775
Used V8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Derived from 200 sedan, V8 Quattro features new sheetmetal, 3.6-liter V8 engine, all-wheel drive, ABS, driver airbag, and Bose audio system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Audi V8.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Executive Express
ron90V8Q,01/14/2004
I bought this car for $4,000. Quite a bargain considering it cost nearly $50,000 14 years ago. What a steal. I was looking for an inexpensive package of luxury and all wheel drive. And this car is all of that and then some. It has every possible option (excluding navigation) that today's luxury cars come equipped with. And the V8 sticks to the road in any weather condition. Still no rust and only minor mechanical repairs. Great value!
Super Car for the money
imnion,09/15/2004
I bought this car in August of 04 and it had 117,000 miles. Near perfect condition inside and out. I've done quite a bit of research online and I've never seen a one with a bad interior yet. The leather NEVER cracks. The exterior is just about the same. I have yet to see a rusty one. It's geared on the high end so you won't get the fast 0-60 you'd hope for, but I had it at 125 MPH (smooth as silk)and it coulda did more but I didn't want to see a deer. On the other hand it is a 15 year old car and there is some nuisance electrical problems, ie. radio, back window, AC.
Audi V8 Quattro
Richstone,08/20/2003
The 1990 Audi V8 clearly demonstrates what quality design, build, and materials can do for a car. The attention to detail is prevalent through out. Though this car is 13 years old (review written in '03) it demonstrates virtually no wear inside or out. The materials used in manufacture are cleary top notch. This car does not squeak, rattle, or succomb to wind noise. For its size, it has strong acceleration and good braking. Interior comfort is well above average. The '90 V8 befits its name as a flagship.
Outstanding car!
Sean's V8,03/23/2004
I was actually looking for another 200tq, but decided to get the V8 after I had the pleasure of driving one. I can't express enough how great a car the V8 is. I live in NH and travel to NYC about 5-6 times a year. I have driven it at 125 mph (no traffic, good radar det.) and it is flawless. 15 years old, 160k miles. Added sat radio, and 16" wheels. Audi was not selling many cars here in the early 90's, so great cars like this went by basically unnoticed.
See all 10 reviews of the 1990 Audi V8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Audi V8 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
