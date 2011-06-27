I bought this car in August of 04 and it had 117,000 miles. Near perfect condition inside and out. I've done quite a bit of research online and I've never seen a one with a bad interior yet. The leather NEVER cracks. The exterior is just about the same. I have yet to see a rusty one. It's geared on the high end so you won't get the fast 0-60 you'd hope for, but I had it at 125 MPH (smooth as silk)and it coulda did more but I didn't want to see a deer. On the other hand it is a 15 year old car and there is some nuisance electrical problems, ie. radio, back window, AC.

