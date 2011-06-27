1990 Audi V8 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,775
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Derived from 200 sedan, V8 Quattro features new sheetmetal, 3.6-liter V8 engine, all-wheel drive, ABS, driver airbag, and Bose audio system.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ron90V8Q,01/14/2004
I bought this car for $4,000. Quite a bargain considering it cost nearly $50,000 14 years ago. What a steal. I was looking for an inexpensive package of luxury and all wheel drive. And this car is all of that and then some. It has every possible option (excluding navigation) that today's luxury cars come equipped with. And the V8 sticks to the road in any weather condition. Still no rust and only minor mechanical repairs. Great value!
imnion,09/15/2004
I bought this car in August of 04 and it had 117,000 miles. Near perfect condition inside and out. I've done quite a bit of research online and I've never seen a one with a bad interior yet. The leather NEVER cracks. The exterior is just about the same. I have yet to see a rusty one. It's geared on the high end so you won't get the fast 0-60 you'd hope for, but I had it at 125 MPH (smooth as silk)and it coulda did more but I didn't want to see a deer. On the other hand it is a 15 year old car and there is some nuisance electrical problems, ie. radio, back window, AC.
Richstone,08/20/2003
The 1990 Audi V8 clearly demonstrates what quality design, build, and materials can do for a car. The attention to detail is prevalent through out. Though this car is 13 years old (review written in '03) it demonstrates virtually no wear inside or out. The materials used in manufacture are cleary top notch. This car does not squeak, rattle, or succomb to wind noise. For its size, it has strong acceleration and good braking. Interior comfort is well above average. The '90 V8 befits its name as a flagship.
Sean's V8,03/23/2004
I was actually looking for another 200tq, but decided to get the V8 after I had the pleasure of driving one. I can't express enough how great a car the V8 is. I live in NH and travel to NYC about 5-6 times a year. I have driven it at 125 mph (no traffic, good radar det.) and it is flawless. 15 years old, 160k miles. Added sat radio, and 16" wheels. Audi was not selling many cars here in the early 90's, so great cars like this went by basically unnoticed.
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
