1991 Audi V8 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$708 - $1,520
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Foot,10/19/2010
My 1991 V8 Quattro 5 speed has two options according to the original window sticker in the trunk: Pearescent White Clearcoat Metalic, $470 and Compact Disc Changer (6 disc) $890 List price was $52,300 and total with gas guzzler tax was $56,165. Even came standard with a cell phone with hands free operation. I bought it for $2,800 and feel like I just bought a rare collectible for a bargain. The cars 32 valve V8 revs quickly and really comes to life above 3000 rpm to redline at 6500 rpm. I love the sound it makes. Way better exhaust note than the 2007 Mustang Gt I had. The 5 speed is wonderful with this car and combined with Quattro the car just launches very straight and in control.
albert61,01/17/2003
just keeps on running-maybe200,000
Mopower44,11/28/2006
Never knew about these cars. I'm one for "one-of-a-kinds" and this one was just that. I was surprised to never know about. I have the rare 5 speed manual version with the still used 4.2 4OHC 32V V8 engine (276 HP). The car has 227,000 miles and looks, runs, drives, functions like a 30,000 mile car. All wheel drive and 4 doors make this the only car of its kind. (Only 76 imported with the 5 speed). Repairs are not cheap, but they are necessary. Do not ignore regular maintenance!!! Audi is a top quality brand, so its replacement parts will be more expensive. Check the Internet for 30%-50% off what Napa/autozone will charge you. Overall, I love it, and will keep it for a while!
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
