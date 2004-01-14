Used 1990 Audi V8 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi V8 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Audi V8
Read recent reviews for the Audi V8
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.910 Reviews
Report abuse
ron90V8Q,01/14/2004
I bought this car for $4,000. Quite a bargain considering it cost nearly $50,000 14 years ago. What a steal. I was looking for an inexpensive package of luxury and all wheel drive. And this car is all of that and then some. It has every possible option (excluding navigation) that today's luxury cars come equipped with. And the V8 sticks to the road in any weather condition. Still no rust and only minor mechanical repairs. Great value!