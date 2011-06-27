Used 1990 Audi V8 quattro Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|274.3/358.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front hip room
|57.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|191.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3946 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|3.7 in.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|106.4 in.
|Width
|71.4 in.
Related Used 1990 Audi V8 quattro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles