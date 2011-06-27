Used 2010 Audi TTS Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great this car is so much fun for my family. My kids love this car and the way it handles is a dream i would recommend this car for anyone, anyone that has a lot of money that is, you see this car is like super expensive and there is no way someone that doesn't get paid a lot can afford it so unless you are financially stable don't get this car trust me. But if you make lots of money go for it! :)

GG MRG , 09/23/2010

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

A perfect sport car if living in Canada, 7 months of winter per year and the Quattro makes sense if driving daily tens of kilometers. My son and me tested for at least one year several TT and TTS 2009 models and finally we decided for the TTS Roadster 2010. We signed the deal same day after the last test drive. We own the car for 2 months already, 4400 km so far. The car is a dream to drive, performs amazingly in the city or on the highway, it is impossible not to get noticed while driving this car. I took the car with my wife for a long weekend 1600 km round trip. Excellent ride with the top down, less noise in the cockpit when the screen is elevated and almost no noise when windows are up