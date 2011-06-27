Used 2012 Audi TT Coupe Consumer Reviews

Tony Wheeler , 03/03/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Update 4SEP17: Car is still fun to drive. It has been trouble free for the past 1.5 years and I have added 10k miles to the odometer. I got a stage 1 tune which is a mild upgrade in power and makes the car go fast. I spotted this car online and drove almost 3 hours in heavy traffic to finally locate this car. I was not in a good mood by the time I got to the dealership. When they told me the car was on their auxiliary lot one mile away I almost got back in my car to leave. The dealer grabbed a car and talked me into riding with him over to this other lot. The moment I sat in this Audi TT and started the engine I was grinning ear to ear. This 2012 Audi TT is new to me for one month now. I love driving it. My wife loves driving it and riding in it. That is a first and quite remarkable since I have previously owned two other roadsters which she did not care to ride in or even drive. I have had a Miata and Z4. Both are great for driving in the mountains. I liked the Miata for its quick nimble handling (after some suspension mods and addition of a roll bar) but it was a bit cramped and underpowered for my tastes. The Z4 didn't lack power and had good interior room but lacked that nimble feel. Trammeling was a bit annoying as well. This TT is the best of both and then some. It has the nimble handling and feel way beyond the Miata and is even a bit faster than the Z4. It also has the interior room I want. The sound of the engine and the fast, crisp shifts of this transmission are the best ever to me. The Audi interior is pleasing to the eye and probably the nicest interior of any car in this class. My only gripe so far is the Navigation/Entertainment system. Entering an address or phone number into this radio has gotta be the most painful and cumbersome system I have ever encountered. It works fine but plan some prep time before a trip to set up a route. One good feature about this radio however is the screen. It is bright and clear even in direct sunlight with the top down. I haven't gotten to do a lot of playing yet but so far, finding some curvy roads and engaging the paddle shifters is a blast. This car is a stress reliever from the moment I turn the key.