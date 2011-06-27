  1. Home
Used 2009 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
4 reviews
New England Tourer

Golfpixel, 03/08/2016
3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM)
Much better value than the Porsche/Mercedes equivalent. A real gem at good price plus the reliability of Quattro AWD. Second TT and loving it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
First Time Audi Owner!

NewAudi, 01/26/2009
Knew 2009 was my year for getting a convertible. Researched a number of different types from Miata to 350Z and finally Audi. Although I liked the Miata, wanted a little more and was deciding between the Z and Audi. Two major drawbacks to conisder on the Z: 1) Poor interior quality and look for what you are spending; 2) Horrible fuel economy. The Z seems to be perfect for brute power in a nice package. After spending the day test driving the Audi, decision was clear. For about the same price, the Audi delivers beauty, responsiveness, kuxury interior!! Top or down, awesome car to drive!! Also, there aren't as many on the road so you don't just blend into the sea of cars. Check it out.

A True Joy to Own

David, 02/12/2016
3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM)
Expensive car - yes. But great for driving in the city, on the highway, and in the country with the top down. I have driven thousands of miles in the mountains of Colorado with the top down, over mountain passes and switchbacks. Comfortable in winter with heated seats. Slide around snow-packed corners with confidence. Great in snow as long as you have performance all season tires. 33mpg on highway. Drives like a go-cart with the sports suspension selected. Lots of positive comments on the looks.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
New generation Audi

Topless, 11/27/2009
The new generation Audi TT Roadster is an exceptional sports car with blistering performance, superior handling and all the comfort features you could ask for. The price is high but residual value significantly tops the competitors. A must car for the discriminating buyer.

