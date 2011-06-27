Used 2009 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews

New England Tourer Golfpixel , 03/08/2016 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Much better value than the Porsche/Mercedes equivalent. A real gem at good price plus the reliability of Quattro AWD. Second TT and loving it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First Time Audi Owner! NewAudi , 01/26/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Knew 2009 was my year for getting a convertible. Researched a number of different types from Miata to 350Z and finally Audi. Although I liked the Miata, wanted a little more and was deciding between the Z and Audi. Two major drawbacks to conisder on the Z: 1) Poor interior quality and look for what you are spending; 2) Horrible fuel economy. The Z seems to be perfect for brute power in a nice package. After spending the day test driving the Audi, decision was clear. For about the same price, the Audi delivers beauty, responsiveness, kuxury interior!! Top or down, awesome car to drive!! Also, there aren't as many on the road so you don't just blend into the sea of cars. Check it out. Report Abuse

A True Joy to Own David , 02/12/2016 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Expensive car - yes. But great for driving in the city, on the highway, and in the country with the top down. I have driven thousands of miles in the mountains of Colorado with the top down, over mountain passes and switchbacks. Comfortable in winter with heated seats. Slide around snow-packed corners with confidence. Great in snow as long as you have performance all season tires. 33mpg on highway. Drives like a go-cart with the sports suspension selected. Lots of positive comments on the looks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse