Used 2006 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 TT
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Cannot be Duplicated

Kalieb, 01/25/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I being 6'2" find it slightly uncomfortable with an upright seating position. However, this roadster provides a thrill that is unique. The power is adequate (could use a little more HP) for an amazingly light but sturdy car. The DSG transmission zips through gears seamlessly as if it was a continously variable. The contact and firm grip of the road through Quattro gives you the best position for off-the-line starts. The paddle-shifter located on the steering wheel gives a fun sport to driving but allows you to command more power (and speed) when you take the road. In addition, the convertible can set a mood for scenic cruising or "in-car-flight."

pretty cool

david, 07/22/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I traded in an '03 M3 for this car for a little more fun.. esp in the summer. The engine could use a little more hp but it is a blast to drive w/ great paddle shifters. Why can't BMW get it right w/ SMG?? One small problem is with the seat adjustment.. you can't get it to lean back any, as I am 6'3" so you are sitting up pretty straight up. Had a boxster S before M3 and TT is almost as much fun but can drive all year long in northeast.. big plus for me.

Awesome Audi

M B, 04/29/2007
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The 2006 Audi TT 225HP Roadster is a blast to drive. It handles very well thanks to AWD and can fly in the straightaways also.

GREAT CAR!!!

Jay, 08/10/2005
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Such a fun ride, though I must say after 1 week my battery died,,kind of a fluke I guess, but other than that it's been tons of fun. Handles extremely well, twin turbo really kicks in at around 4500rpm's.

