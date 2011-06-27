2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback
MSRP range: $59,200 - $67,600
|Total MSRP
|$60,395
|What others are paying
|$61,398
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
What Should I Pay
FAQ
Is the Audi SQ5 Sportback a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 SQ5 Sportback both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the SQ5 Sportback has 24.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi SQ5 Sportback. Learn more
Is the Audi SQ5 Sportback reliable?
To determine whether the Audi SQ5 Sportback is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the SQ5 Sportback. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the SQ5 Sportback's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 SQ5 Sportback is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback?
The least-expensive 2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback is the 2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $59,200.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $62,400
- Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $67,600
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $59,200
What are the different models of Audi SQ5 Sportback?
If you're interested in the Audi SQ5 Sportback, the next question is, which SQ5 Sportback model is right for you? SQ5 Sportback variants include Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of SQ5 Sportback models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
