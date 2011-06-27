2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback
MSRP range: $56,100 - $64,700
|MSRP
|$57,195
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$55,574
Start Price Checker
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Review
- Impressively comfortable ride for a sport-tuned SUV
- Luxurious but restrained interior design
- Nimble handling
- Less powerful than some rivals
- Less overall storage space than standard SQ5
- A sleeker SQ5 profile with a more coupe-like design
- Comes standard with adaptive sport suspension; air suspension is optional
- Introduces the first SQ5 Sportback generation for 2021
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback.
FAQ
Is the Audi SQ5 Sportback a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 SQ5 Sportback both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi SQ5 Sportback fuel economy, so it's important to know that the SQ5 Sportback gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the SQ5 Sportback has 24.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi SQ5 Sportback. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback:
- A sleeker SQ5 profile with a more coupe-like design
- Comes standard with adaptive sport suspension; air suspension is optional
- Introduces the first SQ5 Sportback generation for 2021
Is the Audi SQ5 Sportback reliable?
To determine whether the Audi SQ5 Sportback is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the SQ5 Sportback. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the SQ5 Sportback's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 SQ5 Sportback is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback?
The least-expensive 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback is the 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $56,100.
Other versions include:
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $56,100
- Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $64,700
- Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $59,500
What are the different models of Audi SQ5 Sportback?
If you're interested in the Audi SQ5 Sportback, the next question is, which SQ5 Sportback model is right for you? SQ5 Sportback variants include Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of SQ5 Sportback models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Ford F-150 2018 for sale
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Honda
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Honda Pilot 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Honda CR-V
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Silverado 1500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Crossovers
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2021 Ford Explorer
- 2021 Ford Escape
- 2021 Ranger
- 2021 Expedition
- Ford Fusion 2020
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2021 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- Toyota Highlander 2021
- 2021 Toyota 4Runner
- 2021 RX 350
- 2021 Telluride
- 2021 Tiguan
- 2021 Rogue
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- 2021 Tesla Model Y
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Used GMC Sierra Classic 2500
- Used Cars Under 10000 Huntington Beach Ca
- Chevrolet Express 2015 Diesel
- Used 2018 Toyota Prius Bronx Ny
- Cadillac Ct6 2016 Review
Other vehicles
- Used 2021 Kia Sorento San Antonio Tx
- Used Isuzu Trooper Huntsville Al
- Used Toyota Prius
- Used Chevrolet Astro Cargo Brooklyn Ny
- Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Augusta Ga
- Used Cars Under 6000 Chesapeake Va
- Used Volvo C70 Durham Nc
- Used 2013 Ford Mustang Nashville Tn
- Used Cadillac Xt5 Lima Oh
- Used Cadillac Cts V Hickory Nc