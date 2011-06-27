Used 2016 Audi S7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

The S7 is a Sexy High Performance Machine Mike McQ , 12/21/2015 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car! Smooth, smooth and smooth. Fast, smart tech, quiet, and great gas mileage for a 4.0 twin turbo. 0-60 in 3.9. The European delivery was excellent! A couple of small things I would recommend to Audi: 1. Clockwise should be zoom in on the nav, not zoom out. It's counterintuitive. 2. After I hit the start/stop button to turn off the engine, the home link won't activate the garage door. 3. No S7 rubber door mats, just with A7 logo. Getting in/out of the rear seats is fine, for some reason other reviews think this is cramped and it really isn't. I've had it for two years and still love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Daily Commuter with Benefits G.G. , 09/08/2015 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Absolutely love this car. Has been performing well as a daily commuter, but has the power and performance when I have a chance to push it. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love it! AB , 02/14/2020 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Got this car 4 months back and absolutely love it. The acceleration is a thing of beauty and the shifting is so smooth you don't even realize you're changing gears unless you really pay attention. The car is incredibly sleek and the trunk space really is incredible for this style of car. Mine has the navigation package (the adaptive cruise control is really nice), black optics (really nice coloring), cold weather (heated steering wheel is niiiiice), and the sports package (the growl on this baby is incredible). However, there's no way you're going to average 21MPG unless you drive like a soccer man. It's impossible for me to have 450HP and not use it! Highly recommend if you can get your hands on one of these - there was only one available in all of Atlanta when I was buying.