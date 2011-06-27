Used 2016 Audi S7 Sedan Consumer Reviews
The S7 is a Sexy High Performance Machine
I love this car! Smooth, smooth and smooth. Fast, smart tech, quiet, and great gas mileage for a 4.0 twin turbo. 0-60 in 3.9. The European delivery was excellent! A couple of small things I would recommend to Audi: 1. Clockwise should be zoom in on the nav, not zoom out. It's counterintuitive. 2. After I hit the start/stop button to turn off the engine, the home link won't activate the garage door. 3. No S7 rubber door mats, just with A7 logo. Getting in/out of the rear seats is fine, for some reason other reviews think this is cramped and it really isn't. I've had it for two years and still love it.
Daily Commuter with Benefits
Absolutely love this car. Has been performing well as a daily commuter, but has the power and performance when I have a chance to push it.
Love it!
Got this car 4 months back and absolutely love it. The acceleration is a thing of beauty and the shifting is so smooth you don't even realize you're changing gears unless you really pay attention. The car is incredibly sleek and the trunk space really is incredible for this style of car. Mine has the navigation package (the adaptive cruise control is really nice), black optics (really nice coloring), cold weather (heated steering wheel is niiiiice), and the sports package (the growl on this baby is incredible). However, there's no way you're going to average 21MPG unless you drive like a soccer man. It's impossible for me to have 450HP and not use it! Highly recommend if you can get your hands on one of these - there was only one available in all of Atlanta when I was buying.
S7 Prestige
Purchased 2016 S7 in Feb2019 just off lease w 19,400 on clock. Bought it after test drive with 2 other people waiting to drive it. Glad I did. What a car. Power, speed, comfort, active cruise control is a great feature when some crazy cuts in front of you and slows down. Way better than my wife’s 2017 Q5 3.0T V6. Get one and you won’t regret it. However, I change engine oil every 4000 to 5000 miles. Not the Audi 10,000. It’s cheap insurance considering twin turbo repair prices. I had a 2008 Nissan Altima V6 with CVT which I sold in December 2018 with 172,400 miles on it. Changed oil every 4000 miles in it also. Ran like a top even at highway speed with passing at over 100 miles per hour. The V6 was strong. The Audi 4.0 is good also. It now has 33,000. The engine is high performance. Therefore frequent oil change is what I do. Great car. Eye candy. Black w black optic, black wheels and black chrome.
