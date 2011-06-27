Used 2018 Audi S6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
A car with self-confidence
Imagine spending 70k for a car and being glad you did. For the money, I think you would be hard pressed to beat the quality, functionality, and performance of this vehicle. The exterior is modest but handsome and understates what lies within. Most non-car people don't have any idea what this car is about. For me, that is appealing. I read all the reviews and most were spot on. The only downside is having to constantly watch your speed (although there is an alarm for that), as the car demands to be driven fast. Running errands is no longer a chore. If you are considering this vehicle and need something luxurious, practical, and a thrill to drive, buy it as the possibility of buyer's remorse is non-existent. This car won't let you down.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Car I Ever Had
I have owned over 40 cars including BMWs, Lexuses and Porsches. I must say this Audi S6 is my favorite car hands down other than a Porsche Turbo 911 but it is easier to get in and out of. Faster and more comfortable than most cars I have owned. It is a pleasure to drive again. And the interior is gorgeous.
Sponsored cars related to the S6
Related Used 2018 Audi S6 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner