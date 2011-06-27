Used 2013 Audi S5 Convertible Consumer Reviews
love car, quick and dependable
very attractive convertible , canvas top goes down an out of the way in one motion. no need to push levers or snaps, just the button to lower the top which can be done while moving. For safety has hidden roll bars which pop up if the car is headed over. Also quattro drive which makes rain driving safer. Wind screen makes top down driving very much like driving with a huge sun roof. one problem back seat is not useable with the screen deployed. Another caution, the front valance is just a few inches off the ground so easily scraped if you get to the curb.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A lot to offer but with a couple of compromises
I've owned my 2013 for almost one year. What's not to like: 1. AWD 2. All season QUIET convertible rag top 3. Google Maps But there are compromises. The connectivity in the car requires a paid T-Mobile subscription. And even with that you only receive limited, general information. You won't receive personal data from the internet of any kind. And seriously, who needs a hotspot in a car these days since most everyone is carrying their smart phones? In an age where a Chrysler has a full touch screen with data shared through a phone Audi falls way short in the tech department.
