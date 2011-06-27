Used 2013 Audi S5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Frank W , 04/26/2018 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

very attractive convertible , canvas top goes down an out of the way in one motion. no need to push levers or snaps, just the button to lower the top which can be done while moving. For safety has hidden roll bars which pop up if the car is headed over. Also quattro drive which makes rain driving safer. Wind screen makes top down driving very much like driving with a huge sun roof. one problem back seat is not useable with the screen deployed. Another caution, the front valance is just a few inches off the ground so easily scraped if you get to the curb.