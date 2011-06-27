  1. Home
Used 2012 Audi S5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Audi S5 turns heads and excites the senses

mobility1, 01/12/2012
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Own a 2012 S5 after testing the 2.0 A5 in pretty much every configuration available at the dealership. I'm not sure why Edmunds thinks the steering is "contrived" or "artficial" because my experience is of an extremely tactile and responsive control system. My own gas mileage IS actually improving as I learn how to properly drive the car. Now at 1000 miles I am getting closer to 26 to 28 hwy and 15 to 19 city mpg now thanks to my judicious use of the responsive cruise control, and active mileage monitoring system, and I can adjust my driving style to suit. Well-mannered in traffic when it needs to be, and becomes an elegant beast when pushed with very little effort.

The latest version of the classic S5

cybers5, 10/04/2011
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Audi has improved on the older S5 model by adding the Rear Sports Differential where you can make the engine more aggressive, the steering tighter, and the rear wheels shift torque sidesways when cornering. Because of the dynamic mode, this S5 feels much faster, tighter, and much more fun to drive as it incorporates the technology of the new S4. It feels as fast and fun as the new S4 compared to the 2009 S5 I tested. In terms of gas mileage, I achieved 22 MPG on my initial break-in out-of-town trip (mostly highway), and 19 MPG in city driving. I feel that highway driving could easily get to 25-26MPG after break-in. Beauty, performance, & the V8 sound makes the s5 as class of its own.

Amazing car

A Goudy , 02/21/2020
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I Own a 2012 Audi S5 with 55k miles. I bought mine when it had 13k on the dash. I have yet to come to any engine or transmission issues. I have driven it across the country 4 time. From CA to VA. It’s really a great engine an yet to disappoint me in anyway. It’s been on a circuit track an a drag strip. I absolutely love how dependable this Audi is. It’s more reliable then my mother Honda and way more reliable then any Toyota. Both Japanese vehicle have had no stop visit to the mechanic shop. It’s pretty ironic since they say Japanese vehicle are reliable. I have yet to see that. Anyways the nav in my S5 is a bit dated but you can get it updated thru the dealership. I absolutely love my S5.

Research Similar Vehicles