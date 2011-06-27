  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S5
  4. Used 2012 Audi S5
  5. Used 2012 Audi S5 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Audi S5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 S5
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all S5s for sale
List Price
$21,997
Used S5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Like being betrayed by my knockout girlfriend

Nelsonj, 09/01/2016
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Guess it was too good to be true. Thought I had all bases covered. Did my research, had complete vehicle history, bought low mileage (30,000 miles) vehicle from Audi dealer. After driving the car for 5 months transmission warning light came on, dealer said module needed to be replaced and would be in excess of $7,000.00 and they would not guarantee complete transmission only the module I dumped the car. If you buy an Audi S5 get an extended warranty or YOU WILL BE SORRY. P.S. I am over 60 and this would be my retirement fun car, I have never owned a car with transmission problems.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Like it better than my prior BMW M6's

Jim W., 06/19/2018
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Love the all wheel drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S5s for sale

Related Used 2012 Audi S5 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles