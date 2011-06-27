Used 2012 Audi S5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Nelsonj , 09/01/2016 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)

6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Guess it was too good to be true. Thought I had all bases covered. Did my research, had complete vehicle history, bought low mileage (30,000 miles) vehicle from Audi dealer. After driving the car for 5 months transmission warning light came on, dealer said module needed to be replaced and would be in excess of $7,000.00 and they would not guarantee complete transmission only the module I dumped the car. If you buy an Audi S5 get an extended warranty or YOU WILL BE SORRY. P.S. I am over 60 and this would be my retirement fun car, I have never owned a car with transmission problems.