Used 2015 Audi S4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 S4
5(86%)4(14%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Easy to live with

C.E. Gunn, 02/04/2016
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

The S4 does everything well. It is very quick, handles well, and brakes well. After approximately 11,000 mi. (in a year and a half) it is holding up well, and it still looks sharp. The miles are low because our summer drive is a Porsche Cayman S. The S4 is about as quick in a straight line, but it can't compare to the Porsche's road-holding. (Part of the difference lies in tires.) At nearly 14,000 miles, we still feel this is a great car. The supercharged V6 is a delight, and the transmission works well with it. 'No problems to report. Update: After another 4,000 miles, we still think this is a great car. 'Will buy another in a year or two if they didn't mess up the V6. Update: At nearly 20,000 mi., we still think this is a great car. No problems to report. Highway mpg is in the 32-34 range.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great Engineering and performance

Chris Falk, 01/25/2016
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The car is built and engineered well. The handling and acceleration are great (in dynamic mode). The instrument layout, interior materials etc are what you expect from Audi and German engineers in general. My only gripe is that there aren't any USB ports in a 2015 model higher end car. It has 2 SD ports which personally I don't have much if any use for. However, it's a small issue in the grand scheme. I've only had to go to the dealer for a routine oil change and to date no other issues worth noting.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
coming up on a year and still love it

david Z, 02/03/2016
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had a 2006 corvette and a 05 acura tl. This car is like a combo of both I got it due to the security of the awd but at least touring on the highway it handles well is super comfortable and in S mode is quite fast. I did the upgraded leather and tech package and all in all it feels like it cost easily 40,000 more then I paid for it. It is not a flashy car but understated and beautiful.It gets returned for the lease in a month. I will miss it. Nits to pick the computer is horrible the time it takes to boot up, the lack of music for minutes after starting the car. My wife's escape sync system is better. Styling tends to blend in not a flashy car by any means. Still a very comfortable cruiser. I had fun tackling the twisties in W VA.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
This car is a rocket!!!

Greg Budd, 03/10/2017
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It is a 2015 S4. I've always driven sport/luxury cars including Volvo S60 R-Design, Infiniti G35 and G37 Sports and this is one of the best I've had. Crazy fast, the sound and kick in the pants is intoxicating when you bury your right foot and that supercharger kicks in. Interior is one of the nicest and infotainment/MMI is the best for ease of use. If you love music as I do you have to go for the B & O sound system. Two minor complaints; front brakes needed to be done at 22,000 miles and I must be getting old because the seats aren't as comfy after about 2 hours in the car. Up for a replacement this fall and the short list consists of the new Audi S5 Sportback, the Volvo S60 Polestar or the Lincoln MKZ with the 400 hp twin turbo. I know, it's North American but I will know once I have driven it. UPDATE. The car goes back at the end of October and I am going for the Lincoln MKZ with the twin turbo 400 hp AWD. I am impressed with the car, only reason for changing from Audi is the Lincoln is a bit bigger, a bit softer (bad back) and it's maybe just time for a change. I will miss the roar of the Audi when you put your foot into it but the 2018 Audi with the turbo instead of the supercharger is a bit more subdued anyway. UPDATE 3/12/18. Have had the Lincoln MKZ for 2 1/2 months and no regrets. Absolutely amazing car and exactly what I was looking for. Best sleeper on the road. Update 3/13/20. The Hot Rod Lincoln goes back this October. Short list is the Porsche Macan S, Volvo S60 R-Design and Mercedes-Benz AMG C43. Will revisit once a decision has been made.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
First week of my new love

carguy211, 03/28/2015
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Now I have to say I am a car guy and like fast sporty cars. Did a bunch of research in my price range and lean more towards sport that comfort. Traded in a 2009 G37 that I had really liked but I am already in love and over that. This is my first German car and after looking at dealer inventory and not seeing exact features I wanted I looked at it and ordered it from factory my way. I couldn't be happier with the way my exterior, interior and sport options turned out. This car rocks literally with Bang Olfsun and rides like its on rails. The acceleration and drive handling are superb and it's just fun to drive. I keep it in dynamic mode because it's responsive and fast. Awesome car.

12
