Used 2015 Audi S4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Easy to live with C.E. Gunn , 02/04/2016 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The S4 does everything well. It is very quick, handles well, and brakes well. After approximately 11,000 mi. (in a year and a half) it is holding up well, and it still looks sharp. The miles are low because our summer drive is a Porsche Cayman S. The S4 is about as quick in a straight line, but it can't compare to the Porsche's road-holding. (Part of the difference lies in tires.) At nearly 14,000 miles, we still feel this is a great car. The supercharged V6 is a delight, and the transmission works well with it. 'No problems to report. Update: After another 4,000 miles, we still think this is a great car. 'Will buy another in a year or two if they didn't mess up the V6. Update: At nearly 20,000 mi., we still think this is a great car. No problems to report. Highway mpg is in the 32-34 range. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Engineering and performance Chris Falk , 01/25/2016 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The car is built and engineered well. The handling and acceleration are great (in dynamic mode). The instrument layout, interior materials etc are what you expect from Audi and German engineers in general. My only gripe is that there aren't any USB ports in a 2015 model higher end car. It has 2 SD ports which personally I don't have much if any use for. However, it's a small issue in the grand scheme. I've only had to go to the dealer for a routine oil change and to date no other issues worth noting. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

coming up on a year and still love it david Z , 02/03/2016 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I had a 2006 corvette and a 05 acura tl. This car is like a combo of both I got it due to the security of the awd but at least touring on the highway it handles well is super comfortable and in S mode is quite fast. I did the upgraded leather and tech package and all in all it feels like it cost easily 40,000 more then I paid for it. It is not a flashy car but understated and beautiful.It gets returned for the lease in a month. I will miss it. Nits to pick the computer is horrible the time it takes to boot up, the lack of music for minutes after starting the car. My wife's escape sync system is better. Styling tends to blend in not a flashy car by any means. Still a very comfortable cruiser. I had fun tackling the twisties in W VA. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

This car is a rocket!!! Greg Budd , 03/10/2017 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It is a 2015 S4. I've always driven sport/luxury cars including Volvo S60 R-Design, Infiniti G35 and G37 Sports and this is one of the best I've had. Crazy fast, the sound and kick in the pants is intoxicating when you bury your right foot and that supercharger kicks in. Interior is one of the nicest and infotainment/MMI is the best for ease of use. If you love music as I do you have to go for the B & O sound system. Two minor complaints; front brakes needed to be done at 22,000 miles and I must be getting old because the seats aren't as comfy after about 2 hours in the car. Up for a replacement this fall and the short list consists of the new Audi S5 Sportback, the Volvo S60 Polestar or the Lincoln MKZ with the 400 hp twin turbo. I know, it's North American but I will know once I have driven it. UPDATE. The car goes back at the end of October and I am going for the Lincoln MKZ with the twin turbo 400 hp AWD. I am impressed with the car, only reason for changing from Audi is the Lincoln is a bit bigger, a bit softer (bad back) and it's maybe just time for a change. I will miss the roar of the Audi when you put your foot into it but the 2018 Audi with the turbo instead of the supercharger is a bit more subdued anyway. UPDATE 3/12/18. Have had the Lincoln MKZ for 2 1/2 months and no regrets. Absolutely amazing car and exactly what I was looking for. Best sleeper on the road. Update 3/13/20. The Hot Rod Lincoln goes back this October. Short list is the Porsche Macan S, Volvo S60 R-Design and Mercedes-Benz AMG C43. Will revisit once a decision has been made. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value