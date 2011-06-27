Used 2015 Audi S4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
S4 Sedan
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,066*
Total Cash Price
$28,622
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$76,647*
Total Cash Price
$38,444
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$78,885*
Total Cash Price
$39,566
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$55,947*
Total Cash Price
$28,061
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 S4 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$6,184
|Maintenance
|$1,645
|$774
|$756
|$1,938
|$1,780
|$6,893
|Repairs
|$1,746
|$1,867
|$2,010
|$2,163
|$2,328
|$10,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,536
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,703
|Financing
|$1,539
|$1,238
|$916
|$573
|$207
|$4,474
|Depreciation
|$6,669
|$3,049
|$2,682
|$2,377
|$2,134
|$16,910
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,332
|$10,262
|$9,797
|$10,587
|$10,088
|$57,066
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 S4 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,565
|$1,611
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$8,306
|Maintenance
|$2,210
|$1,040
|$1,015
|$2,603
|$2,391
|$9,258
|Repairs
|$2,345
|$2,507
|$2,700
|$2,906
|$3,126
|$13,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,063
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,288
|Financing
|$2,067
|$1,663
|$1,230
|$770
|$278
|$6,009
|Depreciation
|$8,957
|$4,095
|$3,602
|$3,192
|$2,866
|$22,712
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,936
|$13,784
|$13,159
|$14,219
|$13,549
|$76,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 S4 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,709
|$1,760
|$1,812
|$8,549
|Maintenance
|$2,274
|$1,070
|$1,045
|$2,679
|$2,460
|$9,529
|Repairs
|$2,414
|$2,580
|$2,779
|$2,991
|$3,218
|$13,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,123
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,355
|Financing
|$2,128
|$1,712
|$1,266
|$792
|$286
|$6,184
|Depreciation
|$9,219
|$4,214
|$3,707
|$3,285
|$2,950
|$23,375
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,577
|$14,186
|$13,543
|$14,634
|$13,945
|$78,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 S4 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$6,063
|Maintenance
|$1,613
|$759
|$741
|$1,900
|$1,745
|$6,758
|Repairs
|$1,712
|$1,830
|$1,971
|$2,121
|$2,282
|$9,916
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,506
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,670
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,214
|$898
|$562
|$203
|$4,386
|Depreciation
|$6,538
|$2,989
|$2,629
|$2,330
|$2,092
|$16,578
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,012
|$10,061
|$9,605
|$10,379
|$9,890
|$55,947
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 S4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi S4 in Virginia is:not available
