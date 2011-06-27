Used 2010 Audi S4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent vehicle!
The car is absolutely, all around, excellent! I have owned a BMW M3, Cadillac CTS, and Mercedes E350. This blows all of them away!! Fast, Fun, Quality and space makes this a best buy in my book! I love the style, gas mileage and absolute fun I have when I drive it. I read a review somewhere that said don't test drive unless you are ready to write the check. No truer words have been spoken.
Best All-around
This car simply has it all. Compared to competitors it has the best interior of any, classy, luxurious, quality. It's fast, but not too fast to use on the street. The handling is superb, traction is outstanding especially with the Active Rear Dif option. It is grown up and elegant, a head turner anywhere, but aggressive without being gaudy and can be turned loose and feel like a pure speed machine. Take it on seriously curvy switch-back type mountain roads and you will realize was this car was born to do. It is the perfect all- a-rounder, not a kid racer and not a stuffy old guy car. It is a perfect blend of all aspects the someone looking at this range of car could want.
Almost perfect
This car is so much fun to drive and so quiet, I have to keep checking the speedometer to make sure I'm not speeding. Build quality is excellent. The car feels really solid. The manual transmission is a joy to use. It even makes shifting suggestions. The car has so much torque that I'm often in 6th gear going 50 km/hr and still have decent passing power.
Performance, Luxury and Practicality!
My last car was a '09 A5. I had considered the previous generation S4 but was wary about the fuel consumption of the V8 in the city and wanted the new B8 body style. I enjoyed the A5 but it left me longing for more performance (and 4 doors). Once I heard that the new S4 was running a supercharged V6 I had to check it out. One drive and I was hooked. Nothing else at the S4 price point offers the same combination of performance and luxury. This car is the ultimate sport sedan- step on it and you're gone or drive casually around town in Comfort Mode (w/ ADS or Sport Differential). If you're looking for a sports car experience in a versatile daily driver, this is your car.
Still wake up at 4 am to drive
Was looking for a daily commuter that would still fit car seats AND be fun to drive. Found it in the S4. I still wake up at 4 am on weekends to go drive. It makes me smile every time.
