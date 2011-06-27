Used 2007 Audi S4 Wagon Consumer Reviews
2007 Audi S4 Avant
ericduncan, 05/10/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I bought the S4 Avant (specifically not the sedan) because I have dogs and they go everywhere with me. I'm more than frustrated with the air circulation in this car. I live in Phoenix. Audi absolutely missed the boat when it comes to the comfort of anyone not sitting in the front. There are no air vents in the back (except on the floor) and while there are air vents in the back of the car, they're only for defrosting and work only when heat comes through them. I'm forced to drive my Volvo for four months out of the year because it's literally cruel to have my dogs baking in the back (even though the a/c is on high). Don't buy this car unless you plan to only have one passenger.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the S4
Related Used 2007 Audi S4 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner