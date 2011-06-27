Used 2007 Audi S4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

ericduncan , 05/10/2007

I bought the S4 Avant (specifically not the sedan) because I have dogs and they go everywhere with me. I'm more than frustrated with the air circulation in this car. I live in Phoenix. Audi absolutely missed the boat when it comes to the comfort of anyone not sitting in the front. There are no air vents in the back (except on the floor) and while there are air vents in the back of the car, they're only for defrosting and work only when heat comes through them. I'm forced to drive my Volvo for four months out of the year because it's literally cruel to have my dogs baking in the back (even though the a/c is on high). Don't buy this car unless you plan to only have one passenger.