Used 2007 Audi S4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Bang for the buck

mikebs4, 06/22/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Simply the best car I have owned and here is my list of previous cars: 07 M5, 05 M3, 06 Cayman, 03 M5. Just purchased a 07 S4 convertible with 24k miles. This is an outstanding car for the money. It performs very well, goes where you point it and blazing fast. I smile every time I turn the key in the morning. Gas mileage is what it is and you can average over 20mpg in the city if you baby it. I have a family of 4 and this car is the perfect machine for a daily driver and fun for the dad. And that Audi craftsmanship, you cant go wrong there either.

German V8

lou m, 10/27/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Just purchased the car 1 month ago. I read all the car magazines and previously owned an M5, a Corvette and a Porsche Boxer, but this car beats them all. I now understand what handling like if it were on rails means. Gorgeous exterior and interior, much nicer than BMW. Sound of V8 is absolutely addictive. I love its rumble, even at low speeds. Only downer is the awful gas mileage. At 80 on the highway you be lucky to get 20 to 21 MPG (My Vette used to get close to 30)A few cowl shakes, but then, it's a convertible. I love it !

Fun car

Justin Haar, 06/08/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car. It is one of the most fun cars you will ever drive. Putting that top down in a matter of seconds and zooming down the road with the air blowing in your face is just spectacular. The roar of the engine from the exhaust sytem is just invigorating. Love it.

