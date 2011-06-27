Used 2007 Audi S4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Bang for the buck
Simply the best car I have owned and here is my list of previous cars: 07 M5, 05 M3, 06 Cayman, 03 M5. Just purchased a 07 S4 convertible with 24k miles. This is an outstanding car for the money. It performs very well, goes where you point it and blazing fast. I smile every time I turn the key in the morning. Gas mileage is what it is and you can average over 20mpg in the city if you baby it. I have a family of 4 and this car is the perfect machine for a daily driver and fun for the dad. And that Audi craftsmanship, you cant go wrong there either.
German V8
Just purchased the car 1 month ago. I read all the car magazines and previously owned an M5, a Corvette and a Porsche Boxer, but this car beats them all. I now understand what handling like if it were on rails means. Gorgeous exterior and interior, much nicer than BMW. Sound of V8 is absolutely addictive. I love its rumble, even at low speeds. Only downer is the awful gas mileage. At 80 on the highway you be lucky to get 20 to 21 MPG (My Vette used to get close to 30)A few cowl shakes, but then, it's a convertible. I love it !
Fun car
I love this car. It is one of the most fun cars you will ever drive. Putting that top down in a matter of seconds and zooming down the road with the air blowing in your face is just spectacular. The roar of the engine from the exhaust sytem is just invigorating. Love it.
Sponsored cars related to the S4
Related Used 2007 Audi S4 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner