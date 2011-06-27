Used 2007 Audi S4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Bang for the buck mikebs4 , 06/22/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Simply the best car I have owned and here is my list of previous cars: 07 M5, 05 M3, 06 Cayman, 03 M5. Just purchased a 07 S4 convertible with 24k miles. This is an outstanding car for the money. It performs very well, goes where you point it and blazing fast. I smile every time I turn the key in the morning. Gas mileage is what it is and you can average over 20mpg in the city if you baby it. I have a family of 4 and this car is the perfect machine for a daily driver and fun for the dad. And that Audi craftsmanship, you cant go wrong there either. Report Abuse

German V8 lou m , 10/27/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Just purchased the car 1 month ago. I read all the car magazines and previously owned an M5, a Corvette and a Porsche Boxer, but this car beats them all. I now understand what handling like if it were on rails means. Gorgeous exterior and interior, much nicer than BMW. Sound of V8 is absolutely addictive. I love its rumble, even at low speeds. Only downer is the awful gas mileage. At 80 on the highway you be lucky to get 20 to 21 MPG (My Vette used to get close to 30)A few cowl shakes, but then, it's a convertible. I love it ! Report Abuse