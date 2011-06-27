Used 2004 Audi S4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Buy with warranty or be ready to spend
Pros : Performance is awesome, one of the best looking sport sedans , interior is spacious, sound system is great, fully loaded with options, very nice seats. Cons: 1) very poor reliability! So far : bearings, engine cover gaskets, coils, light sensors, seat warmers wiring, clutch!, control arm. I was not expecting that many issues with a car that I take good care of and I hardly overdrive it! Good thing all were covered by extended warranty. 2) MPG : 14 to 15 3) Front heavy due to engine weight I am reluctant to buy another Audi, although the S5 is hard to resist. I owned 328i BWM for 5 yrs I did not have any problems until around 100K miles,I started having problems with S4 at 30K mi
A wolf in sheep's clothing
The S4 is the first Audi I have ever purchased, and it will definitely not be my last. I have been a BMW fan for years, however, the interior design and class the S4 resembles cannot be matched by any current manufacturer. Power is plentiful even at low RPMs, giving passing lanes a sort of GT feel rather than mundane city driving. The grabby clutch did give me some issues during the first 1000kms, although the overall driving experience overcompensated for Audi's slight imperfection. My only major complaint is Audi waited so long to bring the RS4 stateside! Oh well, I will just have to settle for the sluggish 340 hp, road gripping, eye catching juggernaut. A tru1ely remarkable car.
Fairly Impressed
Was looking for a 4 door with some grunt...domestics (Charger, Impala, etc) were garbage. S4 head and shoulders above. This car gets after it. Seats are extremely supportive and engine growl is addicting. Hugs the road and begs for curves. Don't know if I would recommend for a commuter car. Made more for crooked back roads. Best looking car on road in my opinion and it's 5 years old at this point! Averaging around 19 combined mpg--and that's with me "going easy" on acceleration and driving a lot of interstate. Like I said, not necessarily a commuter car or a car that's going to attract a lot of attention (a good thing in my book!).
AWD Rocket
2004 Audi S4 Manual 26K miles I'm 6' 250 lbs Male What a blast to drive. I bought this low mile beauty above market and it was a joy to drive. Both it the city where I absolutely rocketed between stoplights and in the city where I flew around curves the Audi never stopped delighting me. I had the manual (which is why I had to sell it after only 2K miles due to a bad knee) which I imagine is more fun. It stuck to the road like it was glued. I never really drove it in the winter so the AWD was only tested in rain - it worked great. Absolutely a joy to drive unless stuck in traffic. I could not make myself go slow unless I was trapped in traffic. I replaced it with a Pontiac G8 GT.
Wish I had my 01 S4 back
I so wanted to love this car after enjoying my 01 SO MUCH but although it's fast and fun, the mpg is pathetic (my 01 averaged 18-22 but I got 33-36 on cruises in the Rockies) and electrical gremlins are numerous. Strut replacement at $2000 is obscene and why water dribbles out of the side panels days after a wash is pathetic. The Alcantara wears very badly.
