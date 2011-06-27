Used 2002 Audi S4 quattro Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|246.0/360.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|30
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.4 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|Front track
|58.9 in.
|Length
|176.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3704 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|3.5 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|.31 cd.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|Wheel base
|102.6 in.
|Width
|68.2 in.
|Rear track
|58.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|225/45R17 tires
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
