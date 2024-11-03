It’s hard to imagine that driving a 5,500-pound SUV around a racetrack will ever feel something other than bizarre. Sending one through a serpentine collection of mountain roads doesn’t exactly feel normal either. And yet, here’s the pumped-up 2025 Audi RS Q8 in Spain, on the small roller coaster of a track called Circuit Parcmotor Castellolí. Even getting here requires an extra-scenic route from the town of Sitges outside Barcelona through the Montserrat mountains. Sounds exotic, right?

Exotic’s a decent word to describe the RS Q8, though. Sure, it seems like a good bet that folks in the Miami Beaches and Beverly Hillses of the world will walk past thinking it’s any other Audi Q-something. But in reality, the 2025 RS Q8 is a monster. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now produces 631 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque — increases of 40 hp and 37 lb-ft compared to the previous RS Q8. Audi says that’s enough to send this behemoth from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. That’s the type of pace that would’ve been reserved for scissor-doored exotica not too long ago.