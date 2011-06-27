Used 2013 Audi Q7 Diesel Consumer Reviews
Very pleased with my Q7 TDI
Wanted to wait until after my first required service for a true evaluation of the Q7. Bought my Q7 TDI after driving/considering the X5D, ML350 Bluetec, Toureg TDI. Only the TDI provided me with the space I needed in cargo area and fairly useable 3rd row, even if only occasionally. I have my own soccer training business and none of the others would fit my gear without much struggle. Close 2nd were the ML, which rode wonderfully, and the X5D which felt very much like a BMW. The Audi is a great combo of all the things I needed. Very powerful, quiet, and tremendous gas mileage! Came from an '07 MDX where I struggled to get 330 miles from full tank, I now get that on a half tank! **Update 7/2016...Still love the Q7! The only thing that I would improve is the WiFi. Hope they have improved it for 2016 because mine is awful. Nine out of ten times I have to take it off WiFi if I'm trying to stream music because it can't do it. Other than that, it's been a great vehicle for us.**Update 1/2017 Cancelled the Audi Connect which provided the WiFi through Sprint. Total waste of money. Hope it's improved. Had my first mechanical failure since purchase in 4/2013. Blower fan for climate control died, unfortunately during the coldest weather of winter so far. Audi Chantilly was awesome as usual and was replaced under the extended warranty I purchased. Other than that, still love the truck. Sadly disappointed the TDIs have been eliminated for the foreseeable future. Will consider trading in on a new diesel if they ever come out with one.
Q7: Power and Luxury is possisble!
The Q7 TDI with the 8 speed automatic is a pleasure to drive. This is not your typical diesel found in US cars. The TDI is very quiet but really strong, the torque provides a very smooth acceleration and the 8 speed transmission shifts flawlessly. On a recent highway trip to Atlanta, Ga we locked the cruise in at 78 and were getting 26.6 MPG with 3 adults. The Audi MMI ( multi media interface that controls the nav, music and voice recognition works great. I really like the Goggle Earth Navigation. The MMI allows for up to 8 devices to be connected through WiFi. The seats are comfortable and 2 position seat memory works well for the needs of 2 different sized drivers.
