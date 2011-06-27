Used 2017 Audi Q3 SUV Consumer Reviews
11 months in a fantastic little car, Audi 2017 Q3
Yes, this car could have used 50 more horsepower in the 2.0T model, however the highway mileage is a sensational 33mpg at 65mph (with 89 octane fuel) It has a nice tight suspension with a super quiet ride. I was looking for a car for 2 years prior to buying this Q3 and am very pleased. It has taken me from Key West to the mountains of Northern Maine in a confident, safe and secure way. The down sides: Be aware that the display is in desperate need of upgrading, the Pirelli brand of tire needs to be changed to Michelin.
Highly recommended compact SUV
I’ve been a long-time Audi owner (A6, TT, A4) so it seemed pretty straight-forward to try out the Audi line when we were ready to replace our SUV. I had been eagerly awaiting the US release of the Q3 after researching it from afar. Before buying, I drove the Q7 and Q5 for comparison. Both beautiful cars, but we were looking for something compact. I give the Q3 5-stars in every category but acceleration, control logic, and road noise. The acceleration is fine, just a little less gutsy than some of the Audis I’ve fricen before. The control logic is great, except for the sound system control. They’ve moved it from the main center console to the center dash console. (Edit: after driving the vehicle for 8 months I no longer notice the difference) Road noise in an SUV is almost always going to be heard, add in winter tires on weathered roads and it’s pretty much impossible to keep it quiet. Not too bad, considering. Everything else has been exactly what I have come to expect from an Audi.
Excellent Value, Great Car
First of all, I have owned a lot of cars. But, I think I found the one. I bought this car four months ago. I have the premium plus. So here is what I like: I love the feel of a luxury car. When I close the door, I feel closed off from the outside and it is VERY quiet, I like that. I love the leather, the style and the look of the car. The instrument panel is really nice. It's easy to understand and easy to operate. What I was really surprised about is the power and the handling of the car. It has more power than I am use too. That is not something I really look for in a car, but this one has it and I find that I really like it.
2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus FWD (front wheel drive)
I used to own an Audi A4 ten years ago so decided to sell my noisy Volvo and go back to Audi. I wanted a small SUV this time with all the bells and whistles. The dealer had a loaded AWD that we drove. I was impressed with the way it handled and drove. Living in Florida, I figured a front wheel drive would be enough for us, so we ordered a FWD Premium Plus. After delivery and driving it several times, I felt like it was not like the car we drove at the dealer. It was sluggish and hesitated at stop lights and the shift points seemed off. I made an appointment at around 2500 miles to have it checked out. No problems were found; the Audi tech said he wanted to explain something that we may not have known when we ordered the SUV. He said the AWD and FWD have different transmissions and the AWD is more spirited and reacts when stepping on the gas, whereas the FWD is more economy minded. A light went off in my head that answered my nagging question. Now, I have a one year old Audi Q3 that I don't find fun to drive anymore. I'm waiting for the 2019 Q3 and Q4 models to come out, but in the mean time, Consumer Reports Magazine just put the new 2018 BMW X3 at the top of the list for compact SUV's. I plan to go test drive it soon.
Wish I kept my base model 2011 Maxima
I have never had a car payment until I purchased this car and I was more than happy to pay the large monthly payment when I considered all the "upgrades" and the luxury of driving an Audi. I have had nothing much tech/mechanical issues since the day I bought the car. Overall it is a very nice car. Its stylish, it's okay on pick up (but nothing like the Maxima) the interior styling is very nice and the trunk/folding down rear seats are why I mostly wanted to upgrade to an SUV. However, the minor down sides eventually became so irritating I traded it in for a BMW Gran Turismo. The windows constantly needed the "pinch sensor" reset. which means my windows would roll up and then immediately roll back down. This happened 4x. I would need to call and either talk through it with a tech over the phone or drop it off for reset. My BLUEtooth never worked properly. Heaven forbid I answer a call while my 3rd party player was streaming music.... after the call ended I would have to reset the bluetooth system and again maybe play 2 songs before it randomly disconnected. My AC stopped working 7 months into owning the car. ( that was the last straw) The car is very nice, but it didn't wow me. Even aside from the minor issues....the tech package is bland at best. Certainly nothing I wouldn't expect in any other brand, luxury or not. Just did not live up to the luxury I expected from an Audi.
