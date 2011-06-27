  1. Home
2022 Audi e-tron Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 e-tron
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,900
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe78 mi.
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
EPA City MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.78 mi.
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe78 mi.
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.222 mi.
EPA Highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.77 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.10 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.43
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower402 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque490 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Convenience Plus Package +$3,500
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heatingyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Box +$80
USB Cables +$110
Audi "e-tron" Beam For Front and Rear Doors +$475
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$340
Interior Protection Package +$215
Privacy Trunk Cover +$340
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$175
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Paint Protection +$185
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
Audi Travel Space Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bag +$465
Black Audi Rings and Badges +$550
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,765 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height65.5 in.
Length193.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.4 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity4,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.2 in.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Siam Beige Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Typhoon Gray Metallic
  • Catalunya Red Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Pearl Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
255/50R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
