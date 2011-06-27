Used 1997 Audi Cabriolet Convertible Consumer Reviews
Beautiful, but only to the eye.
This vehicle is very, very attractive. Mechanically it has been very disappointing. The engine is lame. I don't need a power house but this engine is simply not eager. We've had many problems with this car, passenger seat jammed, engine light on consistently, front suspension issues, roof won't open all the time, driver window regulator blew, fuel gauge inaccurate and fails, replaced fuel tank evaporator valve, seats squeak, replace engine seals due to oil leaks, water pump failed early, cigarette lighter doesn't work, radio antennae mast failed, trunk lid struts failed and other minor irritants. The car isn't as good a handling vehicle as my '97 BMW. Fuel economy isn't stellar. Don't buy 1!
Timeless Car
This car is now 6 years old, and still draws attention when it's parked with the top down. The design is absolutely timeless: it looks like it was carved out of a single block of steel. The 2.8 engine (Audi's pre-5 valves per cylinder model) with 170 horses will not rocket this heavy car off the line, but that's not the point of the Cabriolet. It's a classic cruiser, and it fills that role beautifully. I will keep it 20 years.
Great little car
I have driven this car for several years and really have enjoyed it. It runs well, the top is easy to operate, and most importantly, it is reliable. This car is distinct and well crafted, without a ton of bells and whistles.
Yvonne's
Good experience with this car! no big problems and fun to drive. I am becoming more concerned with safety, thus the convertible may not be a good choice for me anymore.
buyer beware
I love the look of this car, but would NEVER buy another Audi. I had serious problems with many aspects of this car - for example, replaced the battery 3 times in 4 years. Had to replace the entire steering system - and the car only has 46000 miles on it.
Sponsored cars related to the Cabriolet
Related Used 1997 Audi Cabriolet Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner