Used 1997 Audi Cabriolet for Sale Near Me

Consumer Reviews for the Audi Cabriolet
Read recent reviews for the Audi Cabriolet
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.411 Reviews
Report abuse
Random Beast,05/27/2009
This vehicle is very, very attractive. Mechanically it has been very disappointing. The engine is lame. I don't need a power house but this engine is simply not eager. We've had many problems with this car, passenger seat jammed, engine light on consistently, front suspension issues, roof won't open all the time, driver window regulator blew, fuel gauge inaccurate and fails, replaced fuel tank evaporator valve, seats squeak, replace engine seals due to oil leaks, water pump failed early, cigarette lighter doesn't work, radio antennae mast failed, trunk lid struts failed and other minor irritants. The car isn't as good a handling vehicle as my '97 BMW. Fuel economy isn't stellar. Don't buy 1!
