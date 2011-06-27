Used 1995 Audi Cabriolet Consumer Reviews
My '95 Audi Cabriolet
russ911, 09/15/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful
I just purchased my 95 Audi. It has 101,000 miles and runs good. I have some electrical problems including the driver's window not going down which stops the top from coming back up. I have to shut the car down and wait for the breaker to reset. Is there something I can do or replace? I owned a 2004 Quatro Conv which was a great car. I will see how this stands the test of time.
Steve's Audi
Steve Leitz, 12/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Love to drive this car, convertible top motor blows the fuse and I can't find out what it needs for repair..any help?
1998 Cabriolet in UK
Lee J C, 10/06/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I've wanted one of these for a long time. Difficult to find with low mileage these days over here in UK. ITs a pleasure to drive. And they hold their price well! Always turns heads.
