Estimated values
2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,826
|$39,553
|$43,454
|Clean
|$34,608
|$38,214
|$41,982
|Average
|$32,172
|$35,535
|$39,038
|Rough
|$29,736
|$32,857
|$36,094
Estimated values
2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,750
|$43,576
|$47,582
|Clean
|$38,399
|$42,101
|$45,970
|Average
|$35,696
|$39,150
|$42,746
|Rough
|$32,994
|$36,200
|$39,522