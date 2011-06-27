  1. Home
Used 2015 Audi A8 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 A8
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Traded S7 for A8L

Scott Frazier, 08/29/2016
3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Traded my S7 for this A8L. Love the seating for 5, the rear leg room and the overall quality of interior. The ride is superb. (10 months later) After driving the A8 for almost a year I've found it's the best car we've owned. Better than our S7, A7, BMW 5's and a 7. Comfort and ride are superb, as is rear seat leg room. I've had no mechanical problems while adding 18,000 miles over the past 10 months or so. I've had more powerful engines, but can't see why I'd want more than the 3.0 for this car as it accelerates beautifully. Now had the car for 4 years. Still no mech problems and still the best car we’ve owned. I will keep it until we have an A8 that matches Tesla for self driving.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

what a great car

G.M, 02/14/2016
L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

love this car i trade my A7 for a A8 L and been the best decision you can make if you have kids. this would be our 3rd Audi and the most reliable car company we had own from range rover to Mercedes Benz.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

4.0L Daily Driver/Limo

Chris, 03/14/2017
L 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This is an exceptional car, one I look forward to owning for many years. I purchased mine gently used (15k miles-strongly recommended given the depreciation) from an Audi dealer after 1 year of patient research. I needed a daily driver (I was commuting 120 miles daily) with all wheel drive, good-great gas mileage and comfort. I landed a 2015, fully loaded 4.0L, after exclusively researching diesels, and I've not looked back. Its extremely (almost scary) fast and nimble in Sport Mode and a world class, gas-sipping luxury saloon in Comfort Mode: 0-60 in 4 seconds (unreal power) or 30mpg on a gentle highway jaunt, the car has incredible range: and although its fantastic to drive, riding in the back seat (with the Rear Seat Executive Package) is equally wonderful. And I although some will say they disagree, I strongly recommend the Bang and Olufsen sound option: just watch a few of the videos online about the perfectionistic development of the system, and listen to one against the other: I've been grateful I held out until one came available. I'd strongly recommend AudiCare (its a total bargain given the frequency and cost of services) and it transfers with the car, which I'd imagine increases residual value. I could go on and on about all of the details which make the vehicle exceptional- I'd just recommend you go drive one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

More than I Expected...

Bill, 10/22/2015
4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

I have driven a Lexus for the past 16 years. I have never has a bad experience, but wanted a change. It has been two months and 4,000 miles. The Audi has delivered in every way. I loved the test drive, but find myself learning more about the car and feeling more at at home in the Audi every time I hit start... I got a lot more than I expected. There is a huge difference in Japanese vs German engineering. Design, acceleration, handling, features, air ride suspension (wow!), and the way I fit in the adjustable seat. The A8 offers subtle and spectacular at the same time. Don't buy a MB, BMW, or a Lexus without driving the Audi. Definitely worth your consideration....

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A Truly Fine Automobile

Luckyme, 12/16/2015
3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

We've owned luxury cars by Lexus, BMW, and Mercedes. After buying my first Audi, a 2016 A6 3.0 earlier in 2015, my wife was so impressed driving my car that she traded her Lexus RX350 in for a A8 L with the same spunky V6. I can't help but to compare the drive, handling and ride quality of the A8L to a Lexus LS460L I traded for my A6 earlier this year. The Audi beats the Lexus hands down. This A8 L handles so securely for such a large car. The V6 is strong, and provides plenty of power. The car is hushed, substantial, has a huge back seat, yet handles like a smaller sedan. Technology is top notch, with the exception of no USB ports? What was Audi thinking? Otherwise, the navigation is quite good. Interior fit and finish is superb, with great feel at every touch. The massaging and ventilated seats are a nice touch as well. Fuel economy with the V6 is excellent, at 34 mpg in a 1000 mile trip at highway speeds in excess of 75 mph. A very comfortable long haul road car. Combined mpg has been a respectable 25 mpg. The LED interior lighting is subdued and well executed. The LED headlights are piercing the night driving. If these Audis hold up well, we are certainly going to continue to be Audi repeat buyers.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
