Used 2014 Audi A8 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Amazing Ride!
I have owned a Audi A6 4.2 Quattro, E350 Mercedes Benz, but the A8L 4.0T is by far the most spectacular car out of the three. The car is efficient, extremely stylish and the performance is unparalled to any of the cars I have driven. The 740i has nothing on this car. The S550 is stylish, but sluggish compared to the A8L. The E350 is absolutely a bore compared to the dynamics of the A8L. I wouldn't trade this car for the world. An extended warranty was cheap and assures me the stability that I want when I buy a supreme used car. Do yourself a favor and check this car out. I promise you won't be dissatisfied.
Too bad they stopped making this car in us
I have the small wheelbase a8 which i love . This is my second one . Had 2 740 BMW . This car tops them . tops them . Will buy the longer wheelbase 2018 when it comes out later this year
