Used 2014 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Perfect car
A perfect cross between comfort ride and quick, responsive acceleration. Subtleties in cabin design give a sense of an expansive cockpit with the right amount of leather and wood trim to give a luxurious feel but still got the aluminum accent for its sporty side. Got mine with Prestige package, LED lights, and cold weather package for $57,200.
2.0 Quattro plenty of power.
This is my 3rd A6. I had a 2008 3.2 and then a 2011 3.0. This time I had to decide whether to spend the extra money to stay with the 3.0 engine or drop down to the 2.0. After test driving the 2.0 on local roads and the interstate highway I determined that it had plenty of power for my driving style. My commute to work is only 10 minutes each day and my highway driving is pretty much limited to visiting my kids at college. Power accelerating onto the highway was great and going up hills locally was fine. Transmission shifts very smoothly. I saved a lot of money dropping down to the 2.0 while maintaining all the other great Audi features that I had in my prior two A6s.
2014 Audi 3.0 Quattro Premium Plus
Comfortable & beautiful luxurious interior. Fit & finish in & out excellent. All buttons & switches have a Quality feel.Loaded with options .Excellent ride that is adjustable.I have the handling option with 19" all season tires. The 20" wheel option probably gives a rougher ride. Very supple ride with sport sedan feel & comfort.Steering & engine & shift styles also adjustable. Transmission (8 speed) shifts very smoothly.Very pleasant ride at high speeds & solid road feel. You can be going 85 - 90 MPH & not feel the speed. Very comfortable adjustable seats.Lately, have brake vibration at 60 mph +. Dealer service fees pricey . Sunroof switch stopped working. Dealer replacement cost $358 !!! Replaced brake pads & rotors to fix brake vibration & excessive dust at 40000 miles. Battery needed replacement at app 5 years . Dealer computer reprograming required for new battery at ridiculous $150 !
Best in class
Phenomenal mid-size luxury car! All of the benefits of the old, large V8 engines that used to be in the luxury cars, without any drawbacks. Not only do I get smooth power basically anywhere in the powerband, but I get exceptional fuel economy if I am cruising on the highway. The supercharger allows for the immediacy in power, which is essential for drama-free passing on the highway, and it also allows for quiet, efficient cruising. With a light foot, I have had the car exceed 38 mpg, with normal highway cruising returning ~30 mpg. I mean seriously, it feels like a crime having both power and efficiency. Everything else is as expected: quiet, comfortable cabin with class-leading technology, layout and materials used. The screen is beautiful, with NVIDIA graphics allowing for beautiful map rendering, the Bose sound system is rich, and the MMI is fantastic once you get used to it. I am techy so it took me about 1 day to learn the system while driving around, but I feel as though almost everything makes sense in terms of layout and ergonomics. The ride is not as supple as some of ultra-luxury cars with air-suspension, but those cars are no fun to drive. This is the perfect compromise. I bought the car used with ~5k miles on the odometer, which not only took a few thousand off the price, but more importantly gave me the piece of mind of a 5 year 100,000 mile warranty! My only question is how much less power does the 2.0T have? Because for day-to-day commuting, you don't even get into the power in this car. Yes, it's nice to have the power to pass 98% of cars I see on the highway, but at the same time, 90% of my driving is done with efficiency in mind.
Brakes
i lease a 2014 Audi a6. the car sits in my heated garage from December to April. i leased the car in May and during the first winter the brake pads froze to the rotors. When i tried to move the car in the Spring i had to gun the motor to brake them loose. the audi dealership said the only solution was to replace the rotors and i only had 13,000 miles. i had the rotors turned at a local shop and this lasted for 4 months before the rotors were again corroded. At this point i no choice but to replace the rotors and Audi was no help. they said it was normal wear and tear. The dealership was very helpful in covering some of the costs but Audi covered nothing. Thin twice about a new Audi
