Used 2007 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Big jump from my old Jeep Grand Cherokee Mark_in_Truckee_CA , 09/17/2006 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Fast, quiet, responsive, well appointed, bells and whistles aside, I love going to work now. The mountain freeway I drive to and from work is fun now, for the first time in 25 years. It's taking me a little time getting used to the differences of driving from my old car, and 1995 Jeep, where my legs go down in from of me and the steering wheel isn't between my knees. The 2007 A6 is a race car. It hunkers down into turns asking me to push the gas peddle a little further down, as if it wants to go faster. The car has a quality that puts it in a class with any other more expensive car on the road. Consumer reports for the 2007 Audi A6 will be all good, I believe. I couldnt be more impressed. Report Abuse

Nice! sagarian9 , 12/16/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Traded in my 2007 A4 for a 2007 certified A6 (needed extra room in the back seat). Very happy with the purchase. I do miss the "nimbleness" of the A4, but the A6 added a few extras that I didn't have before. There's enough room in the back for a baby seat - behind both driver and passenger and the trunk is enormous! Plenty of power when needed - just watch the fuel gauge. Driving conservatively around town, I get in the low 20's. On the highway - averaging around 70 - I get close to 30 mpg. Pretty good for a big heavy car. Plus, it can run well on regular - unlike the 2.0T A4. Although I do alternate with a tank full of Shell Premium V-Power just to keep the injectors clean. Report Abuse

Perfect rendition of my vision of an LPS domenickamarc , 10/16/2006 14 of 16 people found this review helpful The Audi A6 3.2 Quattro S-Line virtually embodies my vision of what a luxury performance sedan should be. Quattro four-wheel-drive provides incredible control, handling, and steering through curves and around corners. S-Line suspension gives "on-rails" feeling. Averaging 22 mpg, while driving it "passionately." Stunning and comfortable interior, with full array of electronics: excellent bluetooth (Treo 700p worked from the start); navigation system (small additional display in front of driver allows larger screen to be freed from map-use), which has been dead-on accurate; wonderful climate system and heated seats bottoms and backs. I love looking at it. Report Abuse

Best Bang for your Quarta! Darth Vader , 09/26/2006 10 of 11 people found this review helpful The first thing that is great about the car is its elegant interior, I've owned BMWs and Lexus and MBZs and they all come in a distant second to the interior. The sure footedness of its all wheel drive makes it a fun car to drive, yet not stiff and rugged like it's german relatives. This vehicle is not the quickest off the line but the real world does not live in the 0-60 realm, it is in real driving situations where this car exceeds expectations. The MMI took a while to learn, but who needs it when you have the voice activated commands? Report Abuse