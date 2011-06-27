Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,106
|$4,403
|$5,259
|Clean
|$2,870
|$4,078
|$4,868
|Average
|$2,399
|$3,427
|$4,085
|Rough
|$1,927
|$2,777
|$3,303
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,703
|$3,930
|$4,739
|Clean
|$2,498
|$3,640
|$4,387
|Average
|$2,087
|$3,060
|$3,681
|Rough
|$1,677
|$2,479
|$2,976
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,788
|$4,032
|$4,853
|Clean
|$2,577
|$3,734
|$4,492
|Average
|$2,153
|$3,139
|$3,770
|Rough
|$1,729
|$2,543
|$3,048
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,646
|$3,511
|$4,087
|Clean
|$2,445
|$3,252
|$3,783
|Average
|$2,043
|$2,733
|$3,175
|Rough
|$1,641
|$2,215
|$2,566