Used 2002 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Tranny woes S. Wild , 03/06/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love the styling, the power, the handling... but I hate the transmission! Would you ever shift into 5th at 25 mph? This car does. It's either bogged down or revved up around corners - a little frightening. Love the trip-tronic, but hubby doesnt' do that. Ever. You'd better have a garage, cause this baby doesn't like New England winters - it whines and groans. And the wiper blades! Summer-type only, Audi-brand only ($25), that can't take any ice. The $90 rubber floor mats let water leak onto the carpet... Gimme my old Volvo AWD! Ok, so I'll miss the handling...

great car....if only car nerd , 03/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful In it's first 20,000 miles the car has been flawless. No rattles, squeaks or glitches. The 200 hp V6 is peppier than expected but I wish they would make the wagon with a manual transmission, and ideally the 250 hp bi-turbo (but without the all-road lift kit) . With 4 blizzaks the car is unstoppable in snow/ice.

This car is a trap! Clin , 07/15/2002 1 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 2.8 avant in 1999. In the first 36 months, it worked fine. But only a week after the warrenty expired, the water pump broken, and cost me $1000 to fix. I had heard this kind of case before I bought the car, but I didn't pay much attention. Be careful, this car could cost you much more than you expected.

Overrated German Car Expert , 06/06/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Great idea, poor execution