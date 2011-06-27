Used 2002 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Tranny woes
I love the styling, the power, the handling... but I hate the transmission! Would you ever shift into 5th at 25 mph? This car does. It's either bogged down or revved up around corners - a little frightening. Love the trip-tronic, but hubby doesnt' do that. Ever. You'd better have a garage, cause this baby doesn't like New England winters - it whines and groans. And the wiper blades! Summer-type only, Audi-brand only ($25), that can't take any ice. The $90 rubber floor mats let water leak onto the carpet... Gimme my old Volvo AWD! Ok, so I'll miss the handling...
great car....if only
In it's first 20,000 miles the car has been flawless. No rattles, squeaks or glitches. The 200 hp V6 is peppier than expected but I wish they would make the wagon with a manual transmission, and ideally the 250 hp bi-turbo (but without the all-road lift kit) . With 4 blizzaks the car is unstoppable in snow/ice.
This car is a trap!
I bought my 2.8 avant in 1999. In the first 36 months, it worked fine. But only a week after the warrenty expired, the water pump broken, and cost me $1000 to fix. I had heard this kind of case before I bought the car, but I didn't pay much attention. Be careful, this car could cost you much more than you expected.
Overrated
Great idea, poor execution
A6 AVANT
WE NEEDED A CAR FOR MY WIFE TO DRIVE IN ALL WEATHER AND PICKED THE AVANT...BEST VEHICLE WE HAVE EVER OWNED SO NOW WE ARE LOOKING FOR AN A6 4.2 QUATTRO SEDAN FOR ME.
