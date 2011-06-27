Used 1995 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Ultimate bad weather beater
Hi, I own an 1995 audi a6 sedan which i purchased 2 years ago with 250,000k on it. i paid $1000 for it and has spend another $500 replaced timing belt, moonroof seal ext. so far the best $1000 I've ever spent. despite high mileage the car still runs good, very comfortable, confident in all weather conditions, great attention to details, high quality interior, would like to get better millage but for the size of the car i think it not so bad, engine is underpowered, slow like a teenager to clean his room. definitely love the quattro.
95 Audi A6 Quattro
I paid only $7500 for this fantastic car with only 60K miles. So far so good. I got rid of a Maxima GLE to get this A6 and so far my wife and I are both much happier.
still runs perfect
I own an 1995 audi a6 and it has 210,000 miles i bought this car with 190,000 miles on it for 1600 and i got really lucky that this car gave me absolutely no problems. It's a great car pushes hard and has awesome handling and comfort. The cons are gas mileage and repairs tend to be expensive and complicated.
Nap's Audi
The '95 Audi A6 is a high quality vehicle, top notch materials on interior and exterior. The body and sheet metal are very solid (don't bend when pressed). Finish is very tough. Mine hasn't been waxed in 7 years and is still like new. The transmission chip was a problem at first, but we got one installed that is satisfactory. Seems to work better under hard driving.
Wonderful, luxurious car
I'm very happy with my Audi A6 Quattro. Comfortable for a 6'4" guy, plenty of legroom/headroom. The car speaks luxury: Leather seats, great instrument cluster, leather wheel, wide armrests etc. Active 6 speakers standard! Powerful airco so you're never hot, heated seats help in winter. Car remains very tight after 120K miles. 2.6L V6 is not overpowered, but smooth and relatively economical, about 24mpg on the freeway. Smooth 4 speed automatic. The slightly tinted glass and top quality paint, combined with the rarity makes it a very impressive car to see, not like your standard Merc, VW or Far Eastern car. Lots of style!
