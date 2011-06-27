Used 2014 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Best convertible
Jean Claveau, 05/18/2016
2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful
Best convertible
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Four year Audi experience
Neil, 05/19/2018
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Had this car for four years and then moved up to an S5. The only thing lousy on it was the microphone for the telephone . I could hear people great but they could not hear me well due to too much road noise . This problem was solved in the new model by putting the microphone in the seatbelt.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Solid ride; quick & nimble handling
Jim, 05/16/2019
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Fantastic sports car. Full electronics package. I've driven many sports cars over the years, this A5 AWD cabriolet is the best one yet. Firm ride, no lean in the curves at speed, surprisingly quiet inside for a rag top. Very enjoyable, fun car for the enthusiast! Purchased from a family member, hence the low price.
Report Abuse
- Performance
Sponsored cars related to the A5
Related Used 2014 Audi A5 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner