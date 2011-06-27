Used 2014 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Neil , 05/19/2018 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Had this car for four years and then moved up to an S5. The only thing lousy on it was the microphone for the telephone . I could hear people great but they could not hear me well due to too much road noise . This problem was solved in the new model by putting the microphone in the seatbelt.