Used 2013 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 A5
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Awesome AWD, fun, road-gripping, head-turning

Ken T, 01/27/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

SO NICE to own something that under-promises & over-delivers... in spades. Total blast to create some G's in every direction... including when it's wet or snow roads(!). Simply outstanding style, safety, & sizzle. Most well-thotout vehicle i'v ever owned (& that includes alot). Be smart/safe & make sure warranty covers U for awhile &/or add an (expensive-but-worth-it) extended warranty. Even tho rarely needed, Audis are NOT cheap if they break. Note to all: Prestige trim is best, NOT Premium Plus.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
