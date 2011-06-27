Used 2013 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Ken T , 01/27/2016 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

SO NICE to own something that under-promises & over-delivers... in spades. Total blast to create some G's in every direction... including when it's wet or snow roads(!). Simply outstanding style, safety, & sizzle. Most well-thotout vehicle i'v ever owned (& that includes alot). Be smart/safe & make sure warranty covers U for awhile &/or add an (expensive-but-worth-it) extended warranty. Even tho rarely needed, Audis are NOT cheap if they break. Note to all: Prestige trim is best, NOT Premium Plus.