Used 2013 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Jack B Perlmutter , 10/04/2018 2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I really love my car. I traded in a Porsche Boxter and a Jeep and bought this car. It is easy to drive, handles great, and is better than my Jeep in the snow of Chicago winters. Acceleration is adequate, handling is great, and the convertible top is so tight and quiet you don't even know that you are in a rag top. I can get golf clubs in the trunk with the top down. Not may convertibles will allow that. I will probably buy another A5 or possible move up to an S5. I think it is the best convertible out there if you live where there is snow.