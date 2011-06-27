Used 2013 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Audi-awesome car
Amazing car, luxury, comfort, and great looks-pleased for 3 yrs and NO issues at all
My second A5 Cab
I really love my car. I traded in a Porsche Boxter and a Jeep and bought this car. It is easy to drive, handles great, and is better than my Jeep in the snow of Chicago winters. Acceleration is adequate, handling is great, and the convertible top is so tight and quiet you don't even know that you are in a rag top. I can get golf clubs in the trunk with the top down. Not may convertibles will allow that. I will probably buy another A5 or possible move up to an S5. I think it is the best convertible out there if you live where there is snow.
Convertible Top Broke Twice in 2 years - dont buy!
gGot a pre-owned car - convertible top broke down twice in 2 year - STAY AWAY. CostGuard is refusing to cover the costs, while it's clearly covered. DONT BUY COMPLETE COVERAGE - RIP OFF.
Fun car
The car is just fun to drive. It's a roadster built from the ground up and drives like it.
Great car
Best convertible on the market. Very solid car? Fun to drive
