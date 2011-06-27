  1. Home
Used 2013 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Audi-awesome car

Dwise, 02/10/2016
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Amazing car, luxury, comfort, and great looks-pleased for 3 yrs and NO issues at all

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My second A5 Cab

Jack B Perlmutter, 10/04/2018
2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I really love my car. I traded in a Porsche Boxter and a Jeep and bought this car. It is easy to drive, handles great, and is better than my Jeep in the snow of Chicago winters. Acceleration is adequate, handling is great, and the convertible top is so tight and quiet you don't even know that you are in a rag top. I can get golf clubs in the trunk with the top down. Not may convertibles will allow that. I will probably buy another A5 or possible move up to an S5. I think it is the best convertible out there if you live where there is snow.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Convertible Top Broke Twice in 2 years - dont buy!

DJ KHAN, 09/24/2016
2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
3 of 9 people found this review helpful

gGot a pre-owned car - convertible top broke down twice in 2 year - STAY AWAY. CostGuard is refusing to cover the costs, while it's clearly covered. DONT BUY COMPLETE COVERAGE - RIP OFF.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Fun car

ron cobb, 10/31/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The car is just fun to drive. It's a roadster built from the ground up and drives like it.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great car

Roger schenkel, 04/13/2017
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Best convertible on the market. Very solid car? Fun to drive

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
