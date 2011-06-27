  1. Home
Used 2010 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(70%)4(20%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
50+ Guy's Dream Car

Cranmer, 10/08/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

2010 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Cabriolet is a very satisfying car. I love to drop the top and drive this car, if I do not have an errand, I'll cruise to Home Depot for a stroll. It's a bit underpowered if you want to be the first off the line at a redlight, but all the looks and functionality far make up for it. Regarding a comment about the soft top wearing out early, I cannot support that review. I'm on the original soft top at 77000 miles and it show no wear or disintegration. Plainly stated, it is fun drive and my best car buy of my life. UPDATE 2018: I'm now a 60+ guy. I still have the same love for this car. I "find" opportunities to go to Home Depot so that I can drop the top and enjoy the Spring weather in Texas. Sadly, the glue that held in the back window failed and of course we had heavy rains. I ended up replacing the soft top and the interior carpet. The good news: my State Farm Insurance covered it. For me, this car is part of "Living the good life!". UPDATE 2020: I'm getting older. The Audi only gets out of the garage once or twice on the weekend. But my Audi s still a looker. My wife is the Houston organizer for a voluntary group of women sewing and distributing of Masks for the Coronavirus ( masksnow.org ). We drove 60 miles across Houston to pickup a batch. The very first thing the sewing lady said, *I love your car".

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A5 Premium Plus convertible

drb, 05/01/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Thoroughly enjoying wonderful machine with Premium Plus Package and NAV. It handles superbly and is absolutely a pleasure to drive especially for tall people (I'm 6'4"). Incredibly quiet with top closed and the baseline Bose sound system is amazing.

Report Abuse

A sow's ear

sapodilla, 01/07/2016
2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

Before you buy this wonderful car, please be aware that your convertible top will desintigrate in about 25,000 miles. It will cost you approximately $ 8,000 to get a new one. My dealership got it down to $ 4,000 .I am suspicious . It is not covered in the warranty. Otherwise I have enjoyed driving this car. It is a 2010 A5 with 25,000 miles up. I am hardly ever here hence the low mileage. It is parked in the garage of my building. It does not receive any bad weather and is hand washed. My only other gripe is that you cannot pop the trunk from inside the vehicle. I was going to buy another Audi . Maybe an A7 . Now I am thinking that because Audi made no attempt to explain why my convertible top had to be replaced . I can no longer trust Audi . If that happens , what else could happen? I am now looking at BMW , volvo , and Jaguar. Just beware.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Awesome

cj, 12/05/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have only had this car 1 week. The looks, the compliments are too many to count. The ride is very comfortable. The B&O sound is incredible. The engine is very quite and this car does not perform like a 4 cylinder. There is more room inside than you can imagine. The seats are very comfortable. There is a lot of room in the trunk and the two back seats fold down. You can fold the top storage area up to allow more room. Enough room for two golf bags. There is a screen you can attach behind the seats when the top is down to prevent drag.

Report Abuse

Audi A5 Cabriolet

Guillermo, 05/21/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Exceptionally comfortable ride. Handles well in town and on hi-way. Soft top allows golf club storage in trunk with top down or two carry-on bags for weekend travel. MMI intuitive and ergonomically organized. Safe, smooth transition from radio, cd, dvd, nav, phone. Looks great. Engine solid with no sense of gear change in CVT. Not as powerful from a dead stop through an intersection but quick and agile on highway.

Report Abuse
