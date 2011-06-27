Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayman S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,925
|$33,026
|$37,332
|Clean
|$26,466
|$31,323
|$35,293
|Average
|$23,547
|$27,918
|$31,216
|Rough
|$20,629
|$24,513
|$27,138
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,486
|$27,775
|$31,397
|Clean
|$22,258
|$26,343
|$29,682
|Average
|$19,804
|$23,479
|$26,253
|Rough
|$17,349
|$20,615
|$22,824
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayman R 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,503
|$33,707
|$38,103
|Clean
|$27,014
|$31,970
|$36,022
|Average
|$24,035
|$28,494
|$31,860
|Rough
|$21,055
|$25,019
|$27,699
Estimated values
2012 Porsche Cayman S Black Edition 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,955
|$34,242
|$38,708
|Clean
|$27,442
|$32,477
|$36,594
|Average
|$24,416
|$28,947
|$32,366
|Rough
|$21,389
|$25,416
|$28,138