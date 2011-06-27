Estimated values
2003 Porsche Cayenne S Tiptronic 4WD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,518
|$6,589
|$7,673
|Clean
|$4,138
|$6,031
|$7,030
|Average
|$3,376
|$4,914
|$5,743
|Rough
|$2,614
|$3,798
|$4,457
Estimated values
2003 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Tiptronic 4WD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,172
|$10,886
|$12,834
|Clean
|$6,568
|$9,964
|$11,758
|Average
|$5,359
|$8,119
|$9,606
|Rough
|$4,150
|$6,274
|$7,454